Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). As a group, analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.