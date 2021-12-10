Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($92.70) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.39 ($99.31).

SAX stock opened at €68.15 ($76.57) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 109.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($92.70).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

