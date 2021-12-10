Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €83.50 by Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €83.50 ($93.82) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.50 ($99.44).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.15 ($76.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($92.70).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

