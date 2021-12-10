Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

CTVA opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.