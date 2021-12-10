Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in JD.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

