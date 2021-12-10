Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,931.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

