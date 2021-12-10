Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,601 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

