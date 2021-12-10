STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in STORE Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,192. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

