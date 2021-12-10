Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 243,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,004. The company has a market cap of $590.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

