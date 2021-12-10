Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,013 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,938% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $168,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of DSP stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 462,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,643. The stock has a market cap of $597.11 million and a PE ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

