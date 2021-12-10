STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €44.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €44.50 ($50.00) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($41.01) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($42.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.16 ($49.61).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at €43.18 ($48.51) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.71 and its 200 day moving average is €36.35.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.