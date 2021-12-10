STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($45.51) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($42.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.16 ($49.61).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €42.87 ($48.16) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.35. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.10).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.