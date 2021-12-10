STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $232.37 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.