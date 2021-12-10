Stephens Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,210.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,965.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,811.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,638.81. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 227.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 19.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

