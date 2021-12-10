Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Debra Stefaniak Sells 1,501 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SCL opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Stepan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

