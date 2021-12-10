Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

STLD opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

