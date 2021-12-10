Stealth Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,358.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $3,358.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012354 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

