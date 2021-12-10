State Street Corp Sells 20,607 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Azul were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

AZUL stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.34. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.