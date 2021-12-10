State Street Corp Purchases New Shares in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $5.05 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

