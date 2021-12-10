State Street Corp Makes New $224,000 Investment in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.87% of Creative Realities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CREX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 103,305 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

