State Street Corp Has $253,000 Stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,145 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Plumas Bancorp worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $39.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573 shares of company stock worth $58,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.