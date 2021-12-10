State Street Corp Has $245,000 Position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)

State Street Corp raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kintara Therapeutics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

