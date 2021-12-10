State Street Corp Acquires New Position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $357,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

