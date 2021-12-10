State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in State Street by 18.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.