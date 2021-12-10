Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Down to $25.72

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $24.90. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 174,927 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,613,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

