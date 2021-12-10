Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.35 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

