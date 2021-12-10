Starbase Trading 26.9% Lower This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $944,281.51 and approximately $658,928.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007171 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.