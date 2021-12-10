Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 1,475,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,201,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

