Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.00

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 665010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($1.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £304.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.