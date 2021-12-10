Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

SQ stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.