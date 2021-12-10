SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 301,059 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301,059 shares during the period. Vale comprises 2.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vale by 91.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vale by 111.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE opened at $13.50 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.