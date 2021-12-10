SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Delta Air Lines makes up 0.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $38.50 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -296.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.