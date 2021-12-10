Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.64. Sprinklr shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 8,278 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

