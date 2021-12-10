Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.33 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.97.

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.51 on Friday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

