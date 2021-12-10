Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $526.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

