Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

SRC opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

