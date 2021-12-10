Spire Wealth Management Sells 681 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

