Spire Wealth Management Sells 497 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $54.03 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

