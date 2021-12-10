Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,274 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.