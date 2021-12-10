Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

