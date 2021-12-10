Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $637.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

