Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $4.25 on Friday. Spire has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

