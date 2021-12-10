SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $114.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.