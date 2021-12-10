SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after buying an additional 1,077,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,663,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,873,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,281. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.