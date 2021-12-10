SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $45.99 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

