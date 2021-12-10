SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Campbell Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 15.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $120,733,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $358.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $297.42 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.