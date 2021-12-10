Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DALXF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF remained flat at $$4.58 during trading on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

