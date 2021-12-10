Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) CEO Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) CEO Christopher E. Herald bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.51. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

