Solanium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $152.66 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00005848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.13 or 0.08251315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.41 or 0.99820284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars.

