Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Soitec in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will earn $6.29 per share for the year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SLOIF stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $179.70 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

